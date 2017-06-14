Bethesda's Upcoming New Games 2017: 'Fallout' VR, 'Doom' VFR, 'Wolfenstein' Sequel -- Get the Details! [VIDEO]

Game company Bethesda did something different at the E3 2017 when it held its presentation at 9 p.m. on Sunday in Los Angeles. Gamers, however, did not seem to mind the late schedule as Bethesda revealed what's in store for them from the company's upcoming games for the rest of the year.

YouTube/GameSpot A key character in one of Bethesda's new games coming in the second half of 2017.

Bethesda kicked off its presentation with a video live stream of the "Fallout" Virtual Reality (VR) and "Doom" VFR gameplay. The company announced these games will come in October with the purchase of an HTC Vive headset but "Doom" will also be released for the PlayStation VR.

Interestingly enough, no one really knows what the F in VFR means, but the short teasers were enough to spark interest. The teasers also hinted the VR games will more likely be an open-world experience. Not much, however, was detailed other than the fascinating graphics and the game's look and feel.

Bethesda also confirmed a "Wolfenstein" sequel is coming. "Wolfenstein: The New Colossus" will be heading to store shelves on Oct. 27, much to the excitement of Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC gamers.

The gaming company actually teased the "Wolfenstein" sequel at last year's E3. BJ Blazkowicz, the hero in the first game, will return for another gun-throttling adventure.

Bethesda will also come out with a "Dishonored" stand-alone chapter, which will be available by Sept. 15. Players will get to assume the villains Daud and Billie Lurk in this release, which will be set in the "Dishonored 2" universe.

Bethesda also confirmed the coming of the "Elder Scrolls Legends" expansion, "Heroes of Skyrim." Gamers will be able to download this on June 29. Additionally, those playing "Elder Scrolls" via the Nintendo Switch will be able to download new amiibo features.

The company also revealed that "The Evil Within 2" will arrive on Friday, Oct. 13. But gamers who expected any announcements on the rumored "Starfield" game were disappointed because Bethesda did not discuss this at the E3 2017. Watch the video below for the highlight of Bethesda's presentation.