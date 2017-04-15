'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: Preview of Upcoming Episode Unveiled

AMC official website

"Better Call Saul" season 3 has just kicked off. And fans cannot wait until the next episode airs. Luckily, a preview for episode 2 has been revealed.

To recall, "Better Call Saul" season 3's pilot episode began where the previous season left off. In episode 1, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) still does not have an idea that he was recorded when he confessed that he did something wrong to the Mesa Verde files. He is also clueless that he will be in trouble. As for Chuck (Michael McKean), he does not know what to do with the tape yet aside from showing it to Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

Fans are clamoring for more deets on "Better Call Saul" season 3's second episode. Luckily, they can have a first look at the forthcoming season as AMC has unwrapped the promo for episode 2 on their page.

In the video, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) was shown investigating the note left on his car. The preview also showed a sneak peek of Jimmy. Mike called Jimmy and it looks like he is asking Jimmy for help.

Jimmy was then shown talking to him. He asked Mike about what they will do next. Mike was heard saying, "this is what you're gonna do." No matter what it is, it looks like Jimmy has his back.

Meanwhile, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) was then shown in the trailer. She was upset to see Jimmy in their office, but Jimmy replied and assured her, "I've got a good feeling about this." But what is he referring to?

In the show's official synopsis posted on the AMC's site, Kim and Jimmy will hire a new secretary. As to who will that be, fans will have to wait until the second episode airs.

Catch Saul and others on "Better Call Saul" season 3 on AMC as it airs its episode 2 on Monday, at 10 p.m. EDT.