'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Can Saul Goodman Help Jimmy McGill Pull Through a One-Year Suspension?

Saul Goodman has arrived, or at least the earliest version of him that hopes to sell commercial-making services in a bid to offload a $4,000 worth of nonrefundable airtime. How will this alter ego newly created by Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) help him survive his twelve-month suspension?

For starters, Goodman may provide him with his primary source of income now that he's been barred from practicing law for a year. His debts are not going anywhere, either, and he will be hard pressed on settling them, according to the official synopsis for the next episode aptly titled "Expenses." Will business with the Saul Goodman Productions be enough to hold him afloat, or will it only lead him to deep into hot water?

The official trailer for the episode shows a glimpse of Jimmy, looking seemingly defeated and saying, "It's hard. Very, very hard." Will his current situation be the beginning of his turn towards the Saul Goodman that avid "Breaking Bad" fans have always known him to be?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Peter Gould shared that fans may see Jimmy going to great lengths in order to keep the office he shares with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

"So the question is: How far is he willing to go to keep that office? And how far is he willing to go to keep that relationship with Kim Wexler? And I would say he'd go pretty far, because this seems to be the most important thing in his life," Gould said.

The synopsis also states that Nacho (Michael Mando) will find himself reunited with an old acquaintance, although it does not say who it is or what part this person previously played in Nacho's life. Mike (Jonathan Banks), for his part, will find himself caught up in a project with his daughter-in-law, Stacey (Kerry Condon), which may eventually lead to the two of them making a connection.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 episode 7 airs on Monday, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.