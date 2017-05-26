'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Jimmy Gets Closer to Becoming Saul in 'Slip,' airing in June

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) may be closer to hitting rock bottom than he'd like to admit, and the next episode of AMC's crime drama series, "Better Call Saul," is only going to send him spiraling further down.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMCPromotional banner for AMC’s crime thriller series “Better Call Saul” featuring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, who will eventually become the infamous Saul Goodman.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Slip," Jimmy's currently dire circumstances compounded by his equally unfavorable luck is going to push him to take some desperate measures. And if the final scene of the previous episode is anything to go by, his plans may just involve his brother Chuck's (Michael McKean) insurance policy.

How far will Jimmy be willing to take in order to survive in his current world? Fans of "Breaking Bad," know just how far Jimmy, also known as Saul Goodman, is going to fall. And the upcoming final few episodes of the prequel series could be treading the path towards revealing that exact moment when Jimmy actually slips into his future persona.

The official trailer for episode 8 also shows a glimpse of the ramifications of Jimmy's pseudo-accidental confession to the insurance agent about Chuck. How is this going to further affect the brothers' already shattered relationship? Will his plan work according to his will, or will a potential failure be the final push that sends him crashing face down towards rock bottom? Will Jimmy's transformation into Saul be completed by the end of the third season's final episode?

Nacho (Michael Mando) will also be picking up a skill, according to the synopsis, while Mike (Jonathan Banks) continues to explore the benefits and possibilities of his newfound alliance with Nacho. On the other hand, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will find the courage to finally stand up to Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

The upcoming episode of "Better Call Saul" will not be airing this week due to the Memorial Day celebrations. The series will, however, be back with the first of the current season's final three episodes on Monday, June 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.