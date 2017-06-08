'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Jimmy Finds Comfort in an Old Pastime; Chuck Gets Challenged by Own Firm

Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) suspension continues on the next episode of AMC's hit crime-drama series "Better Call Saul." And what he will be doing next is anybody's guess.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMCPromotional image for AMC’s hit crime-drama series “Better Call Saul” featuring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Slip," Jimmy will be visiting a friend while also deciding to take up an old pastime. And since the synopsis does not go into detail about what Jimmy will be up to, there's no knowing what is exactly on his mind this time around.

The previous episode saw the suspended attorney finally using the last of his remaining ad time in creating commercials for other people's businesses, while also managing to cash in on a liability insurance from his last client. He also bullied an especially pompous community service foreman and managed to collect $700 from a miscreant who ended up getting his freedom out of the deal. Will he be doing more of such things to earn the money he needs to survive the next several weeks?

He seems to be showing quite a positive attitude in the official trailer for the next episode, where he tells a hurried-looking Kim (Rhea Seehorn) that she has to stop once in a while and give herself time to smell the roses.

Unfortunately, not the same can be said for his brother Chuck (Michael McKean) who find himself arguing with Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) over the future of the firm following his meltdown in court during Jimmy's trial. On the other hand, Kim will also be facing some challenges of her own.

Although the third season is nearing its end, there has been no announcement of a fourth season renewal yet. In an interview with UPROXX, series co-creator Peter Gould shared that he would rather have the show end "too soon than go on too long."

He also said that if and when the show does get canceled, he hoped it would be a creative decision rather than an economic one.

"I don't want to take anything for granted. I just feel lucky that we've done three seasons," Gould said. "I sure hope we get to do more," he added.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 episode 9 will air on Monday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.