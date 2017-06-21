'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Finale, News: Character's Death Explained

Fans of "Better Call Saul" were shocked to see one of their favorite characters end his life in the season 3 finale. But the people behind the show have a good explanation about the character's death.

amc.comMichael McKean as Chuck McGill in AMC's 'Better Call Saul'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould confirmed that Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) apparent death by suicide was not just a "schmuck-bait" to make sure that their audience will stay with them until the show's return for season 4.

"Our show, we try to think about consequences, not about tricking the audience or hiding things to fool the audience. We try to face down the consequences head-on as much as we can," Gould stated in the interview.

Gilligan admitted that they still have to write the scripts for the next installment of the critically acclaimed "Breaking Bad" spin-off, but claimed that they are open to any ideas about where the story of Chuck's younger brother and lead character Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) will take them.

Meanwhile, episode writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison chatted with Vulture to discuss the effects of Chuck's death on the other characters, particularly on Jimmy and his love interest Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

According to Hutchison, they really intended to honor the character with a fitting send-off, while making sure that its action will affect everyone involved with it. She also said that Chuck's death will have deeper repercussions on Kim and Jimmy's relationship, since the latter is now on the verge of morphing into the morally corrupt "Breaking Bad" character Saul Goodman.

"What happens with Chuck will put more pressure on Kim and Jimmy's relationship, because we always say that the two things grounding Jimmy are Chuck and Kim. If one of those goes away, then so much more focus gets put on the other," Hutchison stated.

AMC has yet to announce the season 4 renewal of "Better Call Saul."