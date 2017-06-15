'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Finale Spoilers: Jimmy Makes Things Right

The upcoming episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3 will see Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) attempting to make things right.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC'Better Call Saul' season 3 airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.

The synopsis of the next episode, which also serves as the season 3 finale, states that Jimmy will try to go on the path of atonement. Meanwhile, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will take some time off for herself.

Elsewhere, Nacho (Michael Mando) will take his chances, but it may not be for the best. Finally, Chuck (Michael McKean) will find himself at a crossroads, and Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) will try to nudge him into arriving at a decision.

A teaser trailer for the new episode, titled "Lantern," has also been released. It opened with Jimmy paying Kim a visit. Kim is not in good shape, and Jimmy looked concerned. However, it seems that Jimmy has bigger fish to fry, especially with his life in danger. The clip ended with Jimmy admitting that he might not have chosen the best path.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would do some things differently," Jimmy confessed.

After the car accident in the previous episode, fans have become worried about Kim. But they are not the only ones. Jimmy and Kim did not exactly leave off on a good note before she got into the accident.

Co-creator Peter Gould revealed to Entertainment Weekly that this will all definitely have an impact on Jimmy.

"This is a very consequential moment for us," Gould said. "And we know that Jimmy has two people in his life that he cares deeply about: Kim and Chuck. And, of course, those relationships are at the heart of Jimmy, and the idea of possibly losing Kim — it's a game-changer for Jimmy."

As for what Gould can say about the season 3 finale, he kept things brief but certainly teased enough to get fans excited. "A lot of things that have been cooking, for maybe up to three seasons, come to a boil," he said.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.