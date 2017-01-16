'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Release Date News, Spoilers: Series Returns in April With a 'Breaking Bad' Character Comeback

AMC recently announced that the third season of "Better Call Saul" returns in April and that it will also bring back a "Breaking Bad" character.

"Better Call Saul" is the prequel to another AMC crime drama series, "Breaking Bad." So, the crossover of characters has been a common occasion for the franchise. The story primarily revolves around lawyer Saul Goodman also known as Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk).

AMC announced the return of "Better Call Saul" last Saturday and fans can now mark their calendars as the show returns on Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EST. A report by Entertainment Weekly also took note that the comeback of the show is later than the usual February premiere.

In other news, AMC also confirmed what has been an open secret among fans of "Better Call Saul" — that one of their favorite characters that crossed over from "Breaking Bad," Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), will return for the upcoming season.

Esposito discussed with AMC the difference of Gus in "Breaking Bad" from what to expect in "Better Call Saul": "He's a different guy. He's a little fresher, a little less jaded. ... Gus has the calm that is just unshakable and remarkably still, but there's also the Gus that is more eager and just fresher to the scene of this world than he was in 'Breaking Bad.' He is still terrifying, there is no doubt about it. ... But I think he has an element of being quietly and smoothly manipulating."

It can be recalled that in November, showrunners Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan indirectly confirmed in an interview with IGN that fans were right when they guessed a "secret code" during the entire season 2. If fans would take all the first letters of every episode's title in season 2, they would form the phrase, "Fring's back."

Addressing the "secret code" while avoiding to spoil season 3, Gilligan commented, "I don't want to ruin anything for anyone, but speaking for myself, the fans earned this one. I'm not going to say what happens but the people figured this out on their own. I don't want to be too evasive either."

There are already theories that Fring is actually the person who has been watching Mike Ehrmantraut's (Jonathan Banks) every move in the last season. It can be recalled that Mike was seen planning to pin down the old and sickly drug dealer Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis). But just as he was about to carry out his plan, someone unknown left a note on his car's windshield that only said, "Don't." It is being speculated that the message was from Gus.