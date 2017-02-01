'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers: Another Major 'Breaking Bad' Character Return Teased

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Better Call Saul" season 3 might treat fans to another "Breaking Bad" appearance other than that of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), who will play a major role this season.

Aaron Paul has hinted that he might show up in the third season of the spinoff during his appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." There, he said, "Maybe I already shot it."

He continued to tease it saying, "We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season." This had many believing that the beloved Jesse Pinkman could be back earlier than expected and could pop up in "Better Call Saul" season 3.

Fans speculate that Jesse Pinkman might appear during the post-"Breaking Bad" scenes in the new season, in which Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) has taken the identity of Gene from Omaha.

Some think that he will appear in "Better Call Saul" season 3 as one of the customers at the Los Pollos Hermanos, the infamous restaurant owned by none other than Gus Fring himself.

Paul's remarks suggest that his appearance in "Better Call Saul" season 3, assuming he really did one, will only be quick and might not actually impact the direction of the story in any way.

Either way, the introduction of Gus Fring to the fold has many expecting that Jesse Pinkman should just be around the corner. After all, the characters were heavily connected in the parent series.

Last year, fans will remember that Bryan Cranston, who played the role of Walter White in the original series, teased via Uproxx that another "Breaking Bad" character is appearing in "Better Call Saul" season 3.

He teased that there is "another new character coming on the show that you will recognize" come "Better Call Saul" season 3, but he said it is not Jesse Pinkman or Gus Fring. More importantly, it is not Walter White.

This suggests that there is either another "Breaking Bad" personality popping by the new season or Cranston was messing with fans.

After all, Esposito has been confirmed to be part of "Better Call Saul" season 3 despite him insisting that he is not the subject of his teaser. This opens the opportunity that Jesse Pinkman might actually be part of the new season. Then again, this might be during the time the actor's return as Gus Fring was still being ironed out.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 premieres Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.