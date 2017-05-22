'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers: Can Saul Goodman Help Jimmy with His Cash Problems?

Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) will be struggling to make both ends meet on the next episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3.

amc.comJimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) will have to face his piling debts on the next episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3.

In the previous episode, Jimmy lost his legal battle against his older brother Chuck McGill (Michael McKean). This resulted to his one-year suspension from law practice. Because of this, the small-time lawyer will have to face an entire year of financial difficulty since his only source of income will have to stop.

According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode called "Expenses," Jimmy's money problems will worsen as he tries to pay for all his debts.

While the synopsis does not reveal how Jimmy will come up with enough cash to pay for his unpaid expenses, it can be assumed that his alter ego Saul Goodman will make another return in the spin-off series of AMC's "Breaking Bad."

In the original series, Saul is known as a shady con-artist/lawyer who will not stop at anything. But in the spin-off, Saul made his debut in the previous season when Jimmy had to disguise himself as an ad salesman in order to get enough cash to pay off his unused commercial time meant to be used to promote his legal business that amounted to $4,000.

However, it is not yet sure if Saul Goodman's trick can help Jimmy with his current predicament.

On the other hand, reports also reveal that Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) will be reunited with an old acquaintance in the upcoming episode. The episode will also reveal that Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) will be spending time to help his daughter-in-law Stacey (Kerry Condon) with a new project. But at the same time, he will make a new connection.

The new episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3 airs on AMC tonight, May 22, at 10 p.m. EDT.