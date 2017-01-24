'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast News: Most Fans Believe Hank Will Return

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Over the weekend, "Better Call Saul" fans were busy dissecting a photo that the series uploaded on Twitter. The photo sees Bob Odenkirk with a mystery cast member who comes straight from the gates of "Breaking Bad."

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC'Better Call Saul' season 3 is arriving spring 2017 on AMC.

In the said tweet, the mystery character's face is not seen. The post also teases, "Who will show up next in #BetterCallSaul?" Most fans who commented on the teaser photo strongly insist that the person standing beside Odenkirk has a similar body build to that of Dean Norris.

Who will show up next in #BetterCallSaul?

Norris played the role of Hank Schrader in "Breaking Bad." The character had a very crucial role in the hit story since Hank and his wife were a huge part of Walt White's (Bryan Cranston) life. They were also involved with Odenkirk's Saul Goodman. Most of all, Hank was pretty much intertwined with Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring.

While Gus Fring's return for "Better Call Saul" season 3 is already too apparent, Hank's was something some fans may not have expected to come. On the other hand, it is worth noting that Hank was one of Fring's archenemies. A Fring arc without Hank will most likely be boring because the two characters are always linked to the other.

The speculations about Norris potentially appearing in "Better Call Saul" season 3 were only made stronger with reports suggesting that Jimmy will soon transform into Saul. As seen in "Breaking Bad," Saul was closely linked to Mike (Jonathan Banks) and the latter was knitted with Fring. So, why is Hank being connected to the spinoff's third installment?

In "Breaking Bad," Hank was always hovering over Fring's blue meth trade. Since Fring will be appearing to make Jimmy and Mike's lives more worthwhile, fans believe there is a great chance Hank will be part of the string of events in "Better Call Saul" season 3 as well.

There is no official confirmation regarding Hank's comeback yet. However, fans are expecting to see some instances of him once Fring starts recruiting Mike into his underground trades. Did the series indirectly reveal that Norris will return through the recent social media photo?

"Better Call Saul" season 3 is slated to premiere April 10 at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.