'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers: Chuck and Jimmy Ultimate Courtroom Showdown

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Chuck (Michael McKean) finally square off in the courtroom in the next episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3.

(Photo: Michael K. Short/AMC)A promotional still from "Better Call Saul" season 3, episode 5, "Chicanery"

Titled "Chicanery," episode 5 will see Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) take on Chuck in the hopes of keeping the former from being disbarred.

Chuck claims it is for "the law" and is confident walking into the courtroom that he will leave it with his brother in a puddle of shame by the end of "Better Call Saul" season 3.

However, Jimmy and Kim came prepared. Viewers will remember the latter's "bingo" moment in the previous episode, which suggested that Chuck's most incriminating evidence on Jimmy will be used against him.

Jimmy also did his homework and has something else up his sleeves. Mike (Jonathan Banks) has collected for him some important items from Chuck's home after masquerading as a handyman. All this will be put to use in "Better Call Saul" season 3, episode 5.

Mike took a bunch of photographs there, presumably allowing Jimmy to look into his big bro's past and use it against him. One of the photos featuring a gas lantern atop a heap of newspapers "tells the whole story," as Mike revealed.

He also handed Jimmy a piece of paper Mike got from Chuck's address book. How it will help Jimmy keep his license will be revealed in "Better Call Saul" season 3, episode 5.

Clearly, Jimmy has something heinous planned. "Breaking Bad" fans know that he gets to continue to practice law and this piece of paper definitely has something to do with it.

Interestingly, the synopsis for "Better Call Saul" season 3, episode 5 teases that Jimmy "loses one ally but gains another." Could his new ally's name be on that piece of paper?

As to who he loses as an ally, the promo teases that Jimmy is going to be hated by someone for what he is about to do. There are fears that it would be Kim, who, after all, did not make it to his second life as Saul Goodman.

"Better Call Saul" season 3, episode 5, "Chicanery" airs on Sunday, May 8, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.