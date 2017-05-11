'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers: Jimmy Embarks on a New Endeavor

The upcoming episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3 will find Jimmy McGill on a new mission. Titled "Off Brand," episode 6 will follow his journey as he begins to become more like Saul and less like his original self.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMCA promotional photo of AMC's TV series "Better Call Saul."

The synopsis for the episode states that while Jimmy sets out on a new mission, his brother Chuck will do things to push himself past his boundaries.

Meanwhile, Nacho will find himself caught in a power struggle. His story is perhaps the most intriguing of all since the current season has seen him doing things under the radar.

A promo video for the upcoming episode has been released. Towards the end of it, a voiceover utters the words, "Saul Goodman," suggesting the dawn of a new era for the titular character.

To recap, in episode 5 titled "Chicanery," Jimmy took advantage of Chuck's major weaknesses. The episode centered on the legal battle between the two McGill brothers, and while the trial was going in favor of the elder McGill, there was no stopping Jimmy from carrying out his plans.

Jimmy took advantage of Chuck's poor judgment of him by inviting his brother's former flame, Rebecca, to the trial. Just when the elder McGill thought that provoking him was the only trick his younger brother had up his sleeve, Jimmy carried out the next step in his plan.

Because Chuck thought he had managed to avoid Jimmy's attack, it became easier for Huell Babineaux to fool him. A listed witness, Babineaux managed to place a phone battery on Chuck, which exposed that the latter's alleged electromagnetic hypersensitivity was a lie.

Apparently, Jimmy's plan was to make it appear at the trial that Chuck lied about his condition to trap his younger brother. However, avid viewers know that Chuck actually does believe that he has the condition and is not really that mentally fit. But after what happened in the previous episode, a number of fans said that Chuck finally got what he deserved for being a nasty brother to Jimmy.

The upcoming episode will see if what happened between Chuck and Jimmy in episode 5 is the end of their sibling rivalry, or if it will still continue in episode 6.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.