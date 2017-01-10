'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Hit Spinoff Gets a Tentative Release

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming installment of "Better Call Saul" has finally received a tentative and unspecific release date: spring 2017.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC'Better Call Saul' season 3 is arriving spring 2017 on AMC.

In a recent Twitter post, the series revealed that "#BetterCallSaul is back in the line-up this spring." The post is accompanied by a 15-second teaser that shows Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) being photographed by a policeman. The officer tells Jimmy, "Face me." Jimmy obeys and turns around with a smug look to face the camera for his mug shot.

#BetterCallSaul is back in the line-up this spring. pic.twitter.com/tNEKz3v3HK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 3, 2017

Below is the unblocked teaser courtesy of The Independent:

Another short spot has been released and it features Jonathan Banks' Mike as he looks through a pair of binoculars. While the two spots might feed the fans' appetite for now, it's clear that not everyone is happy about the tentative spring release of "Better Call Saul" season 3.

Numerous fans commented that the previous installments of the hit series were unveiled in February. This question has yet to be answered by AMC: "Why spring?"

Aside from the issue about the spring release of the new "Better Call Saul" episodes, fans outside of the United States might be a bit unhappy about the spots being blocked in their countries. Unfortunately, the short teasers are only available for watchers in the United States and other locations have been blocked from getting a look at the spots.

Meanwhile, back to the Jimmy-centered spot, The Independent suggests that "Better Call Saul" season 3 may see Chuck (Michael McKean) using the Mesa Verde recording against Jimmy since the latter is being photographed at the police station. On the other hand, the outlet says there is also a chance Chuck may blackmail Jimmy first before he surrenders his brother's secret to the authorities.

It was also teased last year that fans will see more of "Breaking Bad" in "Better Call Saul" season 3. It appears that Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring will finally make his highly anticipated appearance in the upcoming installment. While there is no official confirmation from the production team yet, fans are looking forward to the iconic villain's comeback.

"Better Call Saul" season 3 will start airing sometime spring 2017 on AMC.