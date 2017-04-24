'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers, Plot News: Jimmy in Big Trouble After Falling Into Chuck's Trap

It looks like Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) plan to take down his brother Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) could finally succeed in the upcoming episode of AMC's crime drama series "Better Call Saul."

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC A promotional photo of AMC's TV series "Better Call Saul."

In the previous episode of the TV series, Chuck figured out how he could use the recording he had of Jimmy's confession about tampering with Chuck's Mesa Verde files. After being told by Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) that the recording would not be useful in the court of law, Chuck was able to come up with a plan that sent Jimmy barging into his house in a rage, and thereby inadvertently incriminating himself in front of witnesses.

Could this be the last straw that sends Jimmy spiraling into the dark, criminal path that made him into the future Saul Goodman in "Breaking Bad"?

As shown in the official promo video of the third episode of "Better Call Saul" season 3 titled "Sunk Costs," Jimmy will find himself in huge trouble after making the mistake of falling into Chuck's trap. The future Saul goes to jail with the intention of representing himself, which dismays his partner, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

In the video, Ernesto (Brandon K. Hampton) is also seen sharing with Kim how he feels responsible for what happened to Jimmy. The Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill employee was set up by Chuck to accidentally hear a portion of the recording he had so that Ernesto would let Jimmy know about it.

The official synopsis of "Better Call Saul" season 3 episode 3 reads:

"Jimmy decides to represent a new client, much to Kim's dismay. Meanwhile, Mike meets a formidable ally who presents an enticing offer."

There are also speculations that the upcoming episode will mark the first official meeting between Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

"Better Call Saul" season 3 episode 3 airs Monday, April 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.