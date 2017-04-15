'Better Call Saul' Season 3: Chuck Will Go to Unexpected Places

The "Breaking Bad" prequel, "Better Call Saul," kicked off its third season on Monday, April 10, and all eyes are still on the tape recording that contained Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) confession of a felony.

Chuck (Michael McKean) took it to Howard (Patrick Fabian), the frontrunner of the legal firm, who outrightly dismissed the tape and considered it useless since it was obtained and recorded without Jimmy's knowledge.

There is no telling what Chuck will do with the tape recording next, but series creator Vince Gilligan shares that fans might have a hard time figuring it out since Chuck's intentions are really nefarious.

"I don't think viewers are going to be able to guess exactly what Chuck is going to do with this tape," Gilligan says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, adding that what Chuck will do with it will be different from any fan's expectations.

Series creator Peter Gould also revealed in the same interview that Chuck "goes to places" this season, and there are even moments which the show's writer's room did not expect. In addition, McKean is reportedly doing a great job of portraying the character, with Gould saying that his performance is a masterpiece.

Gilligan added that they are expecting that Emmy voters "will see Chuck as a character they love to hate because Michael McKean, as Peter said, is absolutely outstanding."

In other news, Mike (Jonathan Banks) has finally uncovered that somebody was tracking him, and fans of "Breaking Bad" already have an inkling as to who could that be, especially considering that Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is making an appearance this season.

Gould tells fans that Mike is not the type of person to just let this mystery go by. "He has to find out who is on to him, and he'll go to great lengths to find that out," he explained to EW.

Gilligan added that Mike's steps towards uncovering this mystery could only be done by a guy like him who possesses such abilities and doggedness.

Both creators, however, hinted that only someone who is capable of outsmarting Mike is certainly the one responsible fpr tracking him like that.

Catch new episodes of "Better Call Saul" season 3 every Monday, 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.