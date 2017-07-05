'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Release Date News: Breaking Bad Spin-off Could Get a Spin-off

AMC Michael McKean as Chuck McGill in AMC's "Better Call Saul"

AMC's TV crime drama "Better Call Saul" has been officially renewed for a fourth season set to premiere next year. With viewers hooked on the story of how James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) became "Breaking Bad's" Saul Goodman, would it be too much to ask for more spin-offs?

After the finale, it would be safe to assume that Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) will likely return with McGill next season. As for Michael McKean (Chuck McGill), fans will have to see given the fiery closing scene that ended the season.

The third season was the highest rated drama on TV among the 25–54 demographic. The series was also critically acclaimed with some even comparing it to its sequel, "Breaking Bad."

It is rare to see a spin-off do so well to be compared to the original series it's based upon. Then again, "Breaking Bad" wasn't just any other TV series rivalling the likes of "Game of Thrones" when it comes to a devoted following.

If it does make it into a fifth season, it will be as long as its predecessor which is nothing to scoff at. Given this much popularity, would it be too greedy to ask for a "Better Call Saul" spin-off, or another "Breaking Bad" spin-off for that matter.

While the series was not really dominating its peers last season, at least as far as live viewing is concerned. However, a quick look at digital video recorder (DVR) viewership consistently held the best percentages for both ratings and viewership. In simple terms, it was good, just not enough for people to skip whatever they are doing to watch it.

Given how much "The Walking Dead" fans were screaming for more TV series set in their zombie-infested universe, why not make spin-offs based on the "Breaking Bad" universe. It certainly has more variations compared to a show where interchangeable groups of people fight the undead.

Still, beggars can't be choosers. Maybe a confirmed fourth season is enough to make everyone happy.

"Better Call Saul" season 4 is set to premiere in 2018.