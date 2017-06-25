'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Showrunners Confident on Renewal; Saul Goodman To Be Introduced?

As "Better Call Saul" closed its third season, showrunners seem confident that a season 4 of the show will be ordered by AMC. Meanwhile, there are speculations that Saul Goodman could be introduced in the next installment.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC'Better Call Saul' season 3 airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.

"Better Call Saul" is a spin-off series of "Breaking Bad" with a prequel narrative. It features Jimmy McGill — the first identity of Saul Goodman who is of the original show. Both Jimmy and Saul are major characters on their respective series and are portrayed by Bob Odenkirk.

As "Better Call Saul" season 3 ended, it was revealed that AMC had not yet placed an order for season 4. This type of situation commonly raises concern among fans since a sure renewal is typically confirmed even before a season ends.

Despite that, according to reports, the production team for "Better Call Saul" is positive they will soon get the green light for its fourth installment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Vince Gilligan addressed the issue of the show getting canceled. When asked what was delaying season 4's confirmation, Gilligan said: "Honestly, it's obviously not a secret that Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht left Sony TV and there's just a little bit of reorganizing going at Sony, but the ship, there's still folks at the tiller ... It's gonna be fine."

Gilligan reiterated his confidence on having a season 4 and said: "The timing was a bit unfortunate in that there's a little bit of stuff up in the air over at Sony, but it'll all get worked out. ... We're going forward with the certainty that there is gonna be more and it's just a matter of logistics as to when, exactly, it gets going."

The showrunner further said he used to worry before about the possibility of "Better Call Saul's" cancellation. However, this time is different as he is more confident that there will be a fourth season and that the only question is when it will premiere.

Meanwhile, the lack of confirmation for season 4 will not stop fans from speculating what might happen next in "Better Call Saul," and one of the interesting theories for season 4's plot is the possible introduction of Saul.

Fans strongly believe that Jimmy has reached the edge following the death of Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) in season 3. It could be the "mental transformation" needed to find Jimmy slowly becoming the Saul known in "Breaking Bad."