'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers: Did Chuck Really Die? Bob Odenkirk Is Not Sure

Did Chuck (Michael McKean) really die in the "Better Call Saul" season 3 finale? His suicide was hinted but his fate remains unresolved for the viewers. The star of the show, Bob Odenkirk, also isn't sure if his TV brother is gone for good.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Michael McKean plays Chuck on "Better Call Saul" and his character won't likely be in season 4.

During the final minutes of "Better Call Saul" season 3, Chuck and Jimmy (Odenkirk) had a huge fight. In his rage and despair, Chuck broke an oil lantern which started a fire in his home. It's unclear, however, if he got out and sought safety or he let himself burn alive.

Speaking with IndieWire, Odenkirk revealed that he believes in his gut that Chuck is far gone on the show. For the actor, Chuck's death had to happen because it will impact Jimmy in a big way when the show returns for season 4.

"Because Jimmy was a part of the many things that happened that got Chuck booted, I don't know how he doesn't feel some weight and responsibility for Chuck expiring," Odenkirk said.

The actor, however, clarified that Chuck's fate ultimately lies with the writers who "keep their options open." That being said, he is also eager to see what happens next on "Better Call Saul."

Fans are hoping that the new season will finally bring in Jimmy's alter ego Saul Goodman in full capacity. Previous episodes only showed glimpses of the character through flashbacks and flash-forwards.

Viewers of both "Better Call Saul" and its mother series "Breaking Bad" know that as soon as Saul appears, most of the people in his former life will disappear. The idea is especially tragic for show creator Vince Gilligan.

"We dread the day that it will happen because it may have a large hand in why we don't see Kim Wexler around anymore," Gilligan told The Guardian.

Rhea Seehorn plays Kim in "Better Call Saul" and from what has been played out in the show so far, her character's end might also be around the bend. The actress told Gold Derby that Kim might also die in the show.

"Better Call Saul" will return for season 4 on AMC in 2018.