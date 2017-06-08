'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Renewal or Cancellation News: Co-Creator Hopeful But 'Nothing Is Certain'

"Better Call Saul" on AMC is currently more than halfway through its third season run. Co-creator Peter Gould expressed hope that the show will receive a season 4 renewal from the cable network. But he also acknowledged that nothing is certain when it comes to the TV business.

Gould revealed his sentiments about the show's renewal in an interview with Uproxx. He said that if "Better Call Saul" were to end, he hopes it will be a "creative decision" and not because the network decided it's no longer making money off the show.

Ratings haven't been the strongest for "Better Call Saul." But even as the show did not do well in the numbers game in 2016, AMC went ahead and renewed it for a third season for 2017. Observers noted AMC's decision might have been swayed because critics love the show and it's also constantly nominated for awards.

But numbers from The Nielson Company, however, showed season 3 continues to fall or lose viewers worse than season 2. Will AMC remain considerate this time around and still opt for a "Better Call Saul" season 4 renewal?

In the TV business, ratings determine the show's chances of sticking around for another season. Gould did not comment on the numbers per se but he expressed gratefulness for AMC for giving their show a shot.

"AMC and Sony have been very good to us," he said. "I just feel lucky that we've done three seasons. I sure hope we get to do more."

Meanwhile, "Better Call Saul" season 3 will air its penultimate episode on Monday, June 12, at 10 p.m. The episode, called "Fall," will feature Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) and Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) haggle with an insurance company.

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is also expected to meet up with an old friend whose identity remains undisclosed. Watch the teaser to "Better Call Saul" season 3 episode 9 below.