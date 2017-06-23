'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Renewed or Canceled?

With a massive season 3, "Better Call Saul" ended with a sad note. With this conclusion, will the hit sequel to "Breaking Bad" get a season 4?

amc.com Michael McKean as Chuck McGill on AMC's "Better Call Saul"

"Better Call Saul" season 4 is still officially unannounced. Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger with Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) ending his life. With this final episode, what can fans expect from season 4?

Showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about "Better Call Saul" season 4. According to the interview, the duo is positive that season 4 will happen. The showrunners talked about some people at Sony leaving and that the timing where the third season ended might be the cause of the delay. "A couple of good guys left Sony, but there's a lot of good people still at Sony and it'll all get worked out. We're going forward with the certainty that there is gonna be more and it's just a matter of logistics as to when, exactly, it gets going."

The showrunners also added that unlike their previous work, "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" has more chances of getting another season. With "Breaking Bad," it was always a question of "if," but with "Better Call Saul," it is just a matter of "when." Plus, they have established a good relationship with Sony and AMC through the years so they are not really worried about the next season at all.

Gilligan and Gould are certainly confident that season 4 will happen; however, there is no specific date when Sony will air the new season of "Better Call Saul."

Aside from the renewal, the showrunners also spoke about Chuck's tragedy last season. According to the two, "Better Call Saul" is getting closer to "Breaking Bad's" timeline. They also shared that Chuck's ending is fitting in terms of where the character is heading in the story.

"Better Call Saul" is now available on Netflix.