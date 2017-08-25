'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Spoilers, Plot News: New Installment to Explore Saul's Story More

Facebook/ Better Call Saul AMC has renewed "Better Call Saul" for its season 4.

Earlier this month, AMC confirmed that "Breaking Bad" spinoff "Better Call Saul" would return for a fourth season. Since the upcoming installment of the hit series is still in its early stages of development, details about season 4 are still few and far between. Recently, however, lead star Bob Odenkirk was generous enough to drop some details about the future of the series.

In the show, Odenkirk plays the main character Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who will soon become Saul Goodman, his "Breaking Bad" persona, when the next season comes around.

According to Odenkirk, developing the upcoming season is a bittersweet one for him, especially since the series is about to leave behind Jimmy to welcome Saul.

"I miss Jimmy McGill already, because he's becoming Saul. And I genuinely mean that. I feel kind of sad for this guy going away," he said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also revealed that in season 4: "The depth of the character is, at least for a time, turning into the less dimensional Saul Goodman, who I don't like personally. And I have to say goodbye to Jimmy in the course of this story that we've committed to tell."

Although Odenkirk is sad to say goodbye to Jimmy, he teased that the new season will offer a fresh take on the Saul that viewers met before. According to him, viewers only got to see the man at work in "Breaking Bad." In the upcoming season, however, he said that Saul's story, which the previous seasons failed to touch on, will be explored.

It has been confirmed that the upcoming installment will be comprised of 10 episodes. A while back, series co-creator Vince Gilligan was asked how much longer the series would air but he did not give an exact number of episodes.

In the meantime, "Better Call Saul" season 4 will premiere in 2018.