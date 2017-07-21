Beware This 'Suicide Game' Sweeping Teen Social Media

A social media game called the "Blue Whale Challenge" in which children are urged to cut themselves and take their own lives is raising alarm in the United States where suicide prevention advocates are advising parents to be vigilant.

The "Blue Whale Challenge" is a 50-day challenge competition where teens compete among themselves on social media as an online curator gives them tasks to carry out, such as watching horror movies and performing self-harming activities like cutting, CNN reported on Sunday.

The Sun reported in May that pictures of these self-harming acts were being posted by the teens on Instagram.

