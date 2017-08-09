Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Spotted Moshing at Kendrick Lamar Concert in Los Angeles

Blue Ivy is fortunate to have a very famous mom who brings her to concerts that most kids her age have no chance to experience. Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z and their 5-year-old daughter were present during Kendrick Lamar's concert on Sunday.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy are now a family of five with Rumi and Sir Carter's addition.

The young girl reportedly stayed alert and awake during the concert held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. She was seen behind the railings with her mom and rest of the group, which included Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's cousin Angie.

Wearing a pink jacket, the elder sister of twins Rumi and Sir, was seen jumping up and down copying what her mother was doing, according to ET.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Jay-Z's daughter is often seen with her parents attending events and red carpet occasions and wearing expensive clothes just like her mother. After the birth of the twins, Beyoncé and her husband have also been spending time together.

The day before Lamar's concert, the "Run the World" singer went with her husband to a late-night skating spree at the World on Wheels rink in Los Angeles. She posted a photo on Instagram showing her date with the "Excuse Me Miss" rapper as they enjoyed food and wine. However, her social media post only gathered comments that drinking is not good for her twins assuming that she is currently breastfeeding.

It was reported that the "Formation" singer is not doing her twins any harm by drinking wine because studies show that moderate drinking is even good for the nursing mother. Historically, women have enjoyed drinking while breastfeeding for decades.

Beyoncé breastfed her eldest daughter for 10 weeks and encouraged other women to do the same. She informed that nursing mothers like her can even lose weight while nursing their babies. Despite the recent criticisms for drinking wine, the mother-of-three has been enjoying her life after giving birth.