Beyoncé and Jay Z Baby News: Are Queen Bey's Twins Boys or Girls?

Congratulations are in order for Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, who welcomed twins on Monday, June 12. Now, fans of the couple are curious to find out if Blue Ivy's little siblings are boys or girls.

The "Lemonade" singer and her rapper husband have been keeping quiet for the past few weeks. They have not released an official statement revealing that Beyoncé has already given birth. This is a sharp contrast to how Beyoncé had been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram. The singer even used the social media website to officially announce that she and Jay Z were expecting twins back in February.

But this time, news of Beyoncé giving birth came from various media outlets who speculated that the singer had gone into labor after heavy security was spotted in and around a hospital in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, with Beyoncé's estranged father Matthew Knowles tweeting about the twins' birth, it seems that the babies' arrival is all but officially confirmed.

So, did Beyoncé give birth to twin boys or girls?

Sources have told Us Weekly that Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple now has a son and two daughters. Their firstborn, Blue Ivy, now 5, was born in 2012.

While Beyoncé, Jay Z and their entire family might be celebrating the arrival of the twins, it has been reported that the mother and her babies are not yet released from the hospital.

Sources told TMZ that a "minor" issue has surfaced, which has kept Beyoncé and the twins in the hospital. There's no information on what the complication could be, but it was said that doctors are not yet comfortable in releasing them.

Hopefully, everything turns out well so that the Knowles–Carter family can celebrate and recuperate in the comfort of their own home. While Beyoncé spends time with her newborn twins, Jay Z is expected to have a packed schedule as aside from daddy duties, he is also slated to release his new album, "4:44," on June 30.