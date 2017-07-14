Beyoncé and JAY-Z News: Marriage Doing Well Following Birth of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Following the birth of their twins, power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z are doing well in their marriage, a new report stated.

Beyoncé gave birth to twins last month and only recently confirmed the names of the new additions to the Knowles-Carter family. The "Sorry" singer took to Instagram to announce the names, which she accompanied with a beautiful photo of herself holding the twins in her arms.

The names of the twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, were first reported on by TMZ after it was discovered that Beyoncé and JAY-Z had filed legal documents to trademark these for a variety of products like fragrances, baby items, playing cards, key chains, cosmetics and even sports balls.

Fans have already noticed that Beyoncé looks incredible despite having just given birth to the twins. However, the Grammy Award winner has yet to start working out, a source told E! News. For now, Beyoncé is making sure to keep a healthy lifestyle by eating right.

The source also revealed that Beyoncé and JAY-Z's marriage is going well despite some rocky years recently. It can be recalled that Beyoncé released "Lemonade" last year, an album that heavily hinted at her husband cheating on her. JAY-Z, on the other hand, recently dropped "4:44," which seemed to confirm his infidelity. The rapper, who will be going on tour beginning in October, even admitted that his relationship with the mother of his children "wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth."

Fans are undoubtedly happy to know, though, that the couple are working on their marriage. Beyoncé even shared a photo of them on Instagram looking sweet and very much in love.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's first daughter, Blue Ivy, is already enjoying being a big sister to the new twins. The loving parents, who are known for their privacy, are making sure to devote their time to all their children.