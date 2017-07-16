Beyonce and Jay Z Reveal Twins Rumi and Sir Carter in Exclusive Photo

After weeks of speculation, Beyonce and Jay Z have finally released the first photo of their newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought the trademarks for the names of their newborn twins.

The "Lemonade" singer confirmed the birth of the twins in an Instagram post on July 14, Friday. The photo shows Beyonce carrying the babies, a boy and a girl, in front of a beautiful floral arrangement by the sea. In her caption, the 35-year-old Grammy-winning artist revealed that Rumi and Sir are one-month-old.

According to The New York Times, Beyonce's representative revealed that photographer Mason Poole took the photo of Beyonce and her twins. The theme for the photo is similar to the one in her February photo where she announced that she was pregnant with twins. The photo was taken by Awol Erizku. Her pregnancy announcement photo is the most-liked photo on Instagram. As of writing, it has amassed over 11 million likes.

Reports of Beyonce giving birth first emerged in mid-June when an anonymous source tipped People that the Carters have welcomed the birth of the twins. Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, also confirmed the news, when he announced on Twitter that "they're here!"