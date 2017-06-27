Beyoncé and Jay-Z Take Twins Back to a Luxury Home

Even before she gave birth, Beyoncé has been known to be one of the proudest mothers in the world as she took to social media to show the development of her baby bump, which was later revealed to be having twins. With the whole world eagerly anticipating the reveal of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's newest additions to the family, the couple will have to show them off sooner or later.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File PhotoBeyonce recently gave birth to twins.

The birth of the twins was never officially announced by Beyonce or Jay-Z, but multiple sources have confirmed that they have been brought to the world. Furthermore, sources told E! News that they are on their way home after spending the recovery period in the hospital. Furthermore, reports also reveal that the family will not be staying in any regular house.

In an exclusive report of Daily Mail, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking the twins back to a $400,000 a month Malibu rental. It boasts a complete and awe-inspiring view of the Pacific Ocean, 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, and an infinity pool. Known as La Villa Contenta, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family will be staying there until the end of August. Recently, Tina Knowles, the "Crazy in Love" singer's mother, was spotted arriving at the luxurious house.

There is no official word yet about the gender of the twins, but reports believe that it is a boy and a girl. Meanwhile, E! News also confirms that Beyoncé looks like a glowing mother. She also had a content and calm air about her, according to the same source.

Although it is a bummer that no one knows any more details about the twins, the world is expecting Beyoncé and Jay-Z to break the silence and introduce their babies, just as they have done when they were still in the womb. In the meantime, fans can rest easy knowing that Beyoncé is still slaying it as a mother.