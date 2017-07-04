Beyonce and Jay-Z Twins Names: Carters File for Trademark of Newborn Children's Names

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought the trademarks for the names of their newborn twins.

The company run by Beyonce and Jay-Z has filed to own the trademarks for two names, which are suspected to belong to their newborn twins. Meanwhile, the couple has brought their twins to their newly acquired luxurious Malibu mansion rental.

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed their newborn twins in mid-June, and this was confirmed when the babies' grandfather Mathew Knowles posted a photo on Twitter greeting the newest addition to their family a happy birthday.

The twins, who are suspected to be a boy and a girl, appear to already have their names.

According to TMZ, the company under Beyonce and Jay-Z filed legal documents on June 26 to own the trademarks to the names Rumi and Sir Carter. This was around the time that Beyonce and her twins went home from the hospital.

The name Rumi is speculated to be a homage to a 13th century Persian poet of the same name, while the name Sir appears in one of the poet's famous works:

"Bring the pure wine of

love and freedom.

But sir, a tornado is coming.

More wine, we'll teach this storm

A thing or two about whirling."

Similar to Blue Ivy's trademark filing, ownership of the names Sir and Rumi Carter are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, mugs, hair ribbons, playing cards, strollers, water bottles, tote bags, rattles, sports balls, and novelty items.

Soon the twins will be contributing to the Carter empire through the branding of their names for multiple retail items.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z already took their newborn twins to their new Malibu mansion rental.

The mansion, known as La Villa Contenta, is rented by the Carters for $400,000 per month until the end of August. The mansion reportedly has a rose garden with over 1,000 flower bushes, a landscaped desert, and a tennis court with a viewing deck.

Grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson was already spotted visiting the mansion to see her daughter and her newborn grandchildren.