Beyonce and Jay Z Twins: Newborns Are a Girl and a Boy?

After a weekend-long speculation, a source close to celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay Z has confirmed that the singer has given birth to twins.

Reuters/Lucas JacksonBeyonce at the MET Gala in 2012.

Speaking to CNN, the source said that Beyonce and Jay Z are now parents to twins. However, there was no mention about the sex of the babies and their names. The couple also has a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The news of the childbirth was also confirmed by Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, who simply tweeted on June 18, "They're here!" He also posted a birthday card addressed to the twins.

Although there's no official word from the couple themselves and their representatives, one close friend may have spilled the beans on the gender of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins.

At the Songwriter's Hall of Fame event on June 15, Thursday, former U.S. President Barack Obama gave a heartwarming message to Jay Z, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Also in celebration of Father's Day, Obama spoke about how similar he and Jay Z are as fathers.

"Jay and I are fools for our daughters. Although, he's going to have to beat me once those twins show up," Obama said in his message, as reported by AOL. The former POTUS has two daughters, Sasha and Malia. Jay Z, on the other hand, only has one daughter, Blue Ivy.

Mathematically speaking, in order to "beat" Obama, Jay Z would have to have two more daughters. Could he be hinting that Beyonce and Jay Z's twins are both girls?

However, contrary information was leaked recently as baby gifts started coming in for the newborns. According to E! News, an unidentified woman was reportedly spotted delivering flowers and balloons addressed to "B & J." The gifts also read "Baby Girl" and "Baby Boy."

Other sources also say that Blue Ivy is reportedly thrilled to be the big sister to her new little brother and little sister.

