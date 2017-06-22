Beyonce and Jay-Z Twins to Be Named by Blue Ivy?

Blue Ivy Carter officially lost her "only child" status after her parents Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed their twins last week. But she still reportedly enjoys being an older sister by being present from the time of their birth and choosing their names.

REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonBlue Ivy Carter and her superstar parents Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed their twins.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the five-year-old is loving her new role. "She has been keeping mommy company in the hospital and has even helped in the naming process of her new siblings," the source said. However, details about the babies' names are still undisclosed.

On the other hand, other reports claim that the babies will be called Shawn Jr. and Bea, in honor of their parents. Other speculations claim that they will be named after other color and plant combinations just like their older sister. But the twins' official names have yet to be confirmed.

However, it seems like Blue Ivy must still wait for a while before she can get to play with her new siblings at home. According to other reports, the twins were born premature. This did not come as a surprise, since multiple pregnancies were normally not carried to full term.

The reports also claim that the new Carter babies have to stay in the hospital and be placed "under the lights" based on the statements from sources who are reportedly close to the family.

According to a report from TMZ, the babies have to remain in the hospital to be treated for some "minor issue." While the sources did not reveal any specific details about the twins' condition, it can be speculated that the lights will be used to treat the babies from jaundice.

The said condition can be considered common among newborns, particularly those who were born preterm.

Representatives from both Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to comment on their twins' condition.