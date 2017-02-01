Beyonce Baby Due Date 2017: Will She Give Birth in Early Summer?

Three months have passed since Beyonce and her husband Jay Z announced that they're expecting twin babies. However, when the diva posted the exciting news on her Instagram account, she did not reveal what her expected due date is or how many weeks along she was at the time.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson)Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2014.

If the photo she shared on Instagram is any indication, then she definitely did not just find out that she was pregnant at the time she revealed the news of pregnancy to the public in February.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

When is Beyonce's due date? Multiple sources have suggested that the "Lemonade" singer will most likely give birth early this summer.

According to The Sun, a source reportedly told RadarOnline that Beyonce was 14 weeks pregnant around the time the babies were announced, which means her pregnancy was just over the three-month mark at the time.

As her baby bump continues to grow, there are speculations, based on her latest photographs, that she is currently six to seven months along. However, since the Grammy Award-winning singer is expecting twins, it is a lot more difficult to make a more accurate estimate of when her babies are due.

According to the Inquisitr, unless a person is a doctor who is medically overseeing Beyonce's pregnancy and has access to her medical records and ultrasounds, then it is currently impossible to accurately determine how far along the singer is or when she is due.

Apart from her due date, Beyonce and the rest of her family have also kept mum about the sex of the unborn babies. However, some fans believe that she will be giving birth to a girl and a boy.

Fans based their theory on a string of photographs of the singer which constantly featured her wearing something blue or pink. For example, she recently started posting onto her pictures stickers of butterflies and flowers in purple, which is a mix of the colors blue and pink.

If rumors are proven true, fans of the "Queen" Beyonce can expect her babies to be born sometime in the early summer.