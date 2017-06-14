Beyonce Baby News: Singer Reportedly Has A $1M Private Maternity Suite Inside Their Home

Beyonce and Jay Z supposedly had a private maternity suite built in their house as they prepare for the coming of their twins. According to reports, the two celebrities previously decided to welcome their new babies in their home rather than in a hospital so as to keep Beyonce's childbirth private.

REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonBeyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Feb. 12, 2017.

According to the Daily Mail, the celebrity couple reportedly discussed with Beyonce's doctors their plan to set up a maternity unit inside their home, to which they agreed. The two supposedly transformed part of their mansion into a private maternity ward worth a million and complete with medical equipment necessary for childbirth, such as incubators. The publication further revealed that they even had "an entire professional neonatal wing" brought into their home to make sure that everything is set for when the former Destiny's Child member gives birth.

Over the past few days, vans filled with cutting-edge technology have supposedly been spotted at the couple's mansion. This might mean that Beyonce's due date is just around the corner.

A neighbor of theirs also reportedly said the couple's decision to have the maternity suite in their home is "all about privacy and safety." Although giving birth to twins at home is not typical, it was approved by Beyonce's doctors.

The neighbor further revealed that at this point in Beyonce's pregnancy, the famous performer is in prime condition. An ambulance is said to be on standby outside their home should the need for hospital care arise.

"Jay-Z can be seen going in and out of the property, but Beyonce is lying low," said the source.

Some reports claim that Beyonce and Jay-Z's decision to have the maternity suite built inside their home came as a result of the controversy surrounding Blue Ivy's birth five years ago. When Beyonce gave birth to her first daughter at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, the hospital reportedly received complaints due to the celebrity's "heavy-handed" entourage. Despite that, the hospital said it did not receive any formal complaints.

Meanwhile, a number of reports have emerged in the past few hours that the singer is currently in labor at a hospital. An official announcement has yet to be made.