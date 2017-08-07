Beyoncé Breastfeeding Debate: 'Lemonade' Singer Blasted for Drinking Alcohol on Date Night With Jay-Z

Beyoncé's recent date night photo with Jay-Z sparked a breastfeeding debate among fans. The "Lemonade" singer posted a picture of herself on social media where she was casually drinking alcohol while unwinding with her husband.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Beyonce, Jay-z and Blue Ivy are now a family of five with Rumi and Sir Carter's addition.

Some followers called Beyoncé out for drinking wine while she is supposed to be breastfeeding their newborn twins. Soon after, a heated debate ensued in the comments section of Beyoncé's Instagram post, where her fans rushed to her defense.

"You can drink wine and breastfeed. You just have to wait eight hours. You all are some major haters," one fan said.

"Actually an alcoholic beverage can be consumed while nursing. The milk can be discarded," another fan wrote back in answer to those who concluded that Beyoncé was no longer breastfeeding if she was having alcohol.

Breastfeeding mothers are advised to wait a minimum of two hours after drinking wine if they plan on feeding the baby. Alcohol levels are usually higher within 30 to 90 minutes of drinking, so it's best to let this clear first before nursing, according to Baby Center.

Breastfeeding mothers are also advised to only have one glass of wine so that it will be easier for the body to process the alcohol. If pumping is needed, the milk with alcohol content must be thrown away.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Rumi and Sir Carter usually breastfeed at the same time.

"[It] is a challenge in itself because the babies might not be hungry at the same time and it can be difficult to teach them to latch on," the source said.

Beyoncé, however, is said to be committed and has found her rhythm in feeding her twins.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter in June. According to TMZ, their names have been taken from a Persian poet and his work, which was published during the 13th century.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z filed for a trademark on their twins' names, which they might eventually use for products like baby rattles, strollers, hair ribbons and other novelty items.