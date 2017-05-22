Beyoncé, Jay Z throw African-themed baby shower for their twins

Beyoncé showed off her fierce pregnancy style during the baby shower for her twins last week.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonBeyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Feb. 12, 2017.

Close friends and family of the pop diva and her husband, Jay Z, all dressed up for a festive baby shower called the "Carter Push Party." E! News reports that guests arrived at the celebration via limos around two in the afternoon. The African-themed bash was held at a private Beverly Hills residence that was previously owned by Madonna.

The star-studded guest list included Vanessa Bayer, La La Anthony, Serena Williams and Tina Knowles. An insider also confirmed that former Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were present at the event.

A day after the event, the "Formation" songstress took to Instagram to share stunning photos of the lavish event. She sported a scarf around her forehead and a sarong around her waist. Beyoncé accessorized her outfit with bangles, dangling earrings and a huge necklace. She also showed off her bare baby bump, which was painted with Henna.

Another photo features Beyoncé and Jay Z all smiles as they walk hand in hand. The couple seemed very happy as they celebrated the special day for their new bundles of joy.

While waiting for the birth of their twins, Jay Z and Beyoncé have kept themselves busy with overseeing renovations of their rental home in Holmby Hills. The couple have hired interior designers to prepare the twins' nurseries.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair, who previously lived in Manhattan, wants to raise their babies in Los Angeles.

"They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles," the insider said. "It's their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They're all very happy in L.A."

To date, Beyoncé and Jay Z still have not revealed the gender of their babies.