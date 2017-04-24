Beyoncé Pregnancy Update, Latest Baby News: Singer Shares Lovely Easter Photos With Family

Beyoncé made the most of Easter Sunday by spending time with her family. The popular singer recently posted lovely photos of her and her family's Easter celebration, giving fans a glimpse into her private life.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer Beyoncé poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Beyoncé posted a montage of photos of herself with her daughter Blue Ivy. Set to the tune of "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers, the series photos feature the mini-me daughter of the singer sporting braids and striking a pose with her mom. Some of the photos also show her modeling her Easter outfit and greeting the Easter bunny.

One of the photos shows Blue Ivy kissing her mom's baby bump, while in her solo photos, Beyoncé, who is currently pregnant with twins, shows off her growing tummy. Some of the photos also show Tina Knowles, the 35-year-old singer's mother, and Beyoncé's former bandmate from Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, with her young son, Titan, who enjoyably blew bubbles with Ivy Blue in some of the photos.

A few months ago, Rowland revealed that her son and Beyoncé's daughter share a very good relationship, as though they are cousins. None of the photos shows Beyoncé's husband Jay Z, but some fans speculate that he could be the one in the Easter Bunny costume.

Last Feb. 1, Beyoncé officially announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post showing her wearing lingerie and holding her growing baby bump.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she captioned the photo.

Beyoncé and her husband have not yet confirmed when their twins are going to arrive, but the recent photos only go to show how excited Blue Ivy is about becoming a big sister to the twins.