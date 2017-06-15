Beyoncé Pregnancy Update: Twitter Erupts as Singer Reportedly Goes into Labor

Fans are convinced that Beyoncé is close to giving birth after recent reports claimed that the singer and her husband, Jay Z, were spotted in an L.A.-based hospital.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonBeyonce's twins might have already been born but the singer has yet to officially make an announcement.

The Shade Room first reported the news on Tuesday, when a source claimed that Beyoncé and her team were seen in the UCLA hospital. They were allegedly in the process of closing down the entire fifth floor and patients around the area were being transferred to a different building. The insider also pointed out that it was the reason why renowned hairstylist Chuck Amos recently posted a photo of him with the singer with the caption, "Hang in there, Mama!"

As expected, fans were quick to react to the rumor of Beyoncé being in labor. Most of them were excited, while others came up with hilarious tweets along with memes and funny photos.

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, announced that they are expecting twins in an Instagram post back in February. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the 20-time Grammy winner wrote in the caption. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

After delivering news of her pregnancy, Beyoncé has since kept a low profile — only appearing at the 2017 Grammy Awards for a special performance. A baby shower called "The Carter Push Party" was organized by Jay Z and Beyoncé in late May where they were joined by famous personalities, including Serena Williams and La La Anthony.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City in January 2012. It was reported at the time that the "Love on Top" singer had a C-section and her husband was seen walking along the hospital looking very happy.