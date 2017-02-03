Beyoncé Twins Due Date News: Singer to Give Birth in June 2017?

The showbiz world is abuzz with Beyoncé's surprise announcement that she is carrying babies number two and three with husband Jay Z. The songstress is pregnant with twins, and according to reports, she will probably give birth in June.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Pop superstar Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Beyoncé broke the internet when she recently posted a photo of her and her baby bump on her Instagram account and it quickly garnered more than two million likes in less than 24 hours. Rumors of her pregnancy were already circulating after a video of her new Ivy Park ad campaign, which was quickly removed, surfaced on the Web. A fansite claimed that the 35-year-old superstar was sporting a baby bump. Other speculations started when Beyoncé was seen wearing baggy clothes. The Carter couple has been known for keeping their family life private. When their first child, Blue Ivy, was born, it took almost two years before her face was shown to the world.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," the couple's Instagram message reads.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life reports that Beyoncé will probably skip Coachella, which she is scheduled to top-bill with Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, as she will be about 30 weeks along in April. The site cited an OB/GYN, Sherry Ross (author of She-ology, The Definitive Guide To Women's Intimate Health) who claimed that Queen B will likely give birth in June. Since she is carrying twins, the doctor said Beyoncé would probably opt to rest and not attend the annual music festival. The fans are waiting in tenterhooks for new updates regarding the said event. At the moment, Beyoncé and Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, have not offered any comments on the matter.