Beyoncé Twins Birth News and Updates: Has 'Lemonade' Singer Given Birth?; Latest Photo Causes Confusion

Since announcing her pregnancy in February, Beyoncé has regularly posted photos of herself and her growing baby belly on Instagram. Her latest post, however, caused a confusion among her followers. Has the "Lemonade" singer given birth?

The photo, which was posted on Memorial Day Monday, shows Beyoncé carrying her 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on her baby belly. It led some of her followers to speculate something was up at the Carter household.

They claimed the image with Blue Ivy was an old one given the size of Beyoncé's belly. They believe her twin babies have been delivered and they compounded their assumptions with Solange, Beyoncé's sister, calling off a show in Boston at the last minute, as reported by Boston Herald.

One mom tried to replicate the image and said she found it impossible to lift her 3-year-old child at 20 weeks pregnant, so how can Beyoncé do this? One fan also posted a comment on Beyoncé 's photo that alluded to how the Grammy-winning artist has already given birth to a baby boy and a girl in a hospital in New York, as opposed to earlier news she's planning to have the babies in Los Angeles.