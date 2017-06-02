Beyonce Twins Due Date Rumors, Latest News: Will She Give Birth in Early Summer?

In February this year, Beyonce announced she is pregnant with twins. Now, after several months, she is making preparations to give birth.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Feb. 12, 2017.

The "Lemonade" singer has been actively parading her baby bump on social media after revealing to her fans and the rest of the world that her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, is about to become a big sister to two soon-to-be-born babies.

Beyonce has remained mum about the estimated due date of her twin babies, but based on her pregnancy announcement which showed off the prominent size of her baby bump, and according to sources allegedly close to the diva's party, she was just over the three-month mark back in February.

And so, The Sun has estimated that Beyonce's babies will arrive sometime in the early summer.

As for the gender of her unborn twins, many fans have settled on the possibility that the pop music icon will be welcoming a baby girl and a baby boy. They based this theory on the general observation that the singer has been wearing a lot of clothes and accessories, with the colors pink and blue, which are believed to allude to the expected genders of their children once they are born.

What is known about Beyonce's pregnancy at the moment is that she reportedly will be giving birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, according to OK!. This is the same hospital where other celebrities like Kim Kardashian-West, Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham all gave birth.

According to InTouch magazine, the 35-year-old-singer has made some specific demands in preparing for the delivery of her unborn twins.

"They prepared an A and a B team as decoys to confuse photographers and fans, and everyone signed confidentiality agreements," a source of the media outlet claimed.

"Jay and Beyoncé have also been arguing with the hospital about the use of security cameras. Jay doesn't want cameras in the room, hallways or elevators, which is an impossible request," the source added.