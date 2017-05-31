Beyonce Twins Names Rumors: Will She Name One of Her Unborn Children 'Lemon'?

Pop superstar Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and she and her husband Jay-Z are expected to expand their family with the addition of two members in the coming weeks. She will be giving birth to their daughter Blue Ivy's two siblings this year.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Feb. 12, 2017.

Although there has not been any official announcement about the "Lemonade" singer's due date or the sex of the unborn infants, fans have been keeping up to speed with the rumors and clues that have been circling all over the internet since Beyonce made her big baby announcement.

According to The Sun, many fans have decided to settle on the possibility that Beyonce and Jay-Z will be welcoming a girl and a boy. The pop icon has been seen wearing a lot of clothes and accessories with the colors pink and blue, leading some to believe that she will be bringing a baby girl and a baby boy in this world.

In the announcement photo Beyonce shared on Instagram, the singer was pictured wearing a blue silk underwear and a mismatched purple bra. In other photos, she also drew attention to a giant pair of earrings she was wearing, which are adorned with crystals of blue, white and pink hues. She has also been posting stickers of butterflies and flowers in purple — a mixed color of blue and pink — onto her photographs.

As for the names of the twins on the way, fans have speculated several name possibilities, but the strongest contender so far is the name Lemon, which alludes to Beyonce's smash-hit album "Lemonade." Another famous fan-suggested option is the name Becky, but considering the name's negative use in the singer's latest album, it is likely that Beyonce and her husband won't be choosing that name for one of their children.

Although the music industry's power couple has not revealed a lot of details about their unborn twins, Beyonce has been actively posting photos on social media, sharing photos of her baby bump on a regular basis for the benefit of the fans.