Beyonce Twins News: Singer and Husband Jay Z Welcome Twins, Splurge on Nursery

Beyonce gave birth to a set of twins, who have been confirmed to be a boy and a girl. Meanwhile, the Carters did not hold back in preparing a luxurious nursery for their newborn twins.

Jay Z and Beyonce have brought their newborn twins home.

Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as Jay Z, and his wife, Beyonce, welcomed their newborn twins this month, E! News confirmed. Although the Carters have not made an announcement yet regarding their twins' gender, in the hostpital, a bouquet meant for Beyonce and her twins was seen with balloons that bore the words "Baby Girl" and "Baby Boy."

This could confirm Beyonce welcomed a girl and a boy. Sources said that the Carters have already left the hospital and that the twins and their mother are "doing great."

Meanwhile, Jay Z and Beyonce reportedly splurged to prepare the twins' nursery for their arrival.

Life and Style Mag reported that the Carters spent $500,000 to construct the nursery for the newborn twins.

"Bey and Jay knocked out a wall between two bedrooms to create a master suite-size nursery inside their LA home. The twins will have matching cribs and rockers and designer sheets totaling $30,000, plus a $50,000 state-of-the-art sound system," a source revealed.

Beyonce also bought a $20,000 mural on the ceiling of the nursery with glowing stars, and included custom walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a movie theater for the twins.

The Carter twins will not run out of wardrobe and accessories. The twins already have a $3,600 Versace pair of strollers, $1,200 Burberry diaper bags, and $2.5 million dollar bejeweled pacifiers.

The twins' pacifiers, created by Suommo, come with a 3-carat diamond set in 18K white gold valued at $17,000.

With Jay-Z and Beyonce's fortunes combined, the two definitely have the money to spoil their twins like a little prince and princess.