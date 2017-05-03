Beyoncé's Mom Says She Doesn't Know Twins' Genders, Would Be Happy With Whatever God Gives

Tina Knowles-Lawson gave an update on Beyoncé's pregnancy when she walked the carpet at the 2017 Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Wearable Art Gala at California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday. The 59-year-old fashion designer came to the event with her new husband Richard Lawson in tow.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokTina Knowles accepts the award for her daughter Beyonce for Video of the Year for "Formation" at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, June 26, 2016.

In an interview with Extra's Mario Lopez, Tina gushed about becoming a grandma again with Beyoncé's twins, which she described as the biggest blessing for which she is excited for. She added that her daughter is feeling fine with the pregnancy. "She's feeling really good," she said.

Beyoncé announced in February that she's expecting twins with husband Jay-Z through an Instagram post of herself showing her baby bump. "We have been blessed two times over," read the post's caption. The singer added that she and her husband wanted to share their love and happiness to their fans and are grateful that their family will be growing by two.

There had been plenty of speculation about her twins' gender, especially since she was seen months ago sporting the earrings that she wore in the 2006 music video "If I Were a Boy." However, Tina claimed that she has "no idea" about it. When asked what gender she would like, she replied that she would be happy with whatever God gives them.

Tina also gushed about living in LA with her new husband. "Who would've thought at 59 years old, I'd come back and have a new man, a new house, in a new city?" she said. Both have known each other for the past 35 years before being involved romantically.

"What we admired about each other was that she helped hundreds of people. And I've always been a helper," Richard said. The husband and wife built the new non-profit WACO Theater and Performing Arts Center to help aspiring actors in L.A.