'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Release Date, Gameplay News: In-Engine Demo Shows Off Rough Features, Scale

After 14 long years, Ubisoft has finally announced that a sequel to "Beyond Good and Evil" is in development. A cinematic trailer was shown at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, along with a rough first look at the title's gameplay.

Facebook/beyondgoodandevil'Beyond Good and Evil 2' is in development.

Director Michel Ancel took fans behind the scenes with a gameplay demo. The video was shown at E3 but was only recently uploaded for the general public. The 14-minute clip featured an in-engine demo, which meant the gameplay was not pre-rendered. However, it was also not yet the final draft of the game.

Ancel first showed fans the mothership--the same one seen in the cinematic trailer. The mothership was described to be the player's house, which can store other spaceships, as well as crew members. Players can also select or create their own characters.

Much like the first game in the series, players can capture photos and share them with other characters in the city, be it non-player characters or players. Scale also played an important part in the game to make it more realistic. This was something that Ubisoft paid much focus on, and it was demonstrated in the video by comparing a character to the mothership and to a nearby statue. Every detail was crucial, and Ancel explained that players can even land on the statue itself.

A zoomed out view of the statue showed just how big it was compared to the player's character, which was a monkey in this case. Ancel zoomed out even further to reveal the size of the statue, the city, the continent, the planet and the universe.

Additionally, players will be able to fly from place to place, planet to planet, without the hassle of loading screens. The open-world structure of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" was made possible via the engine Ubisoft is developing, though it may take a while before the game reaches the market.

"There's still a lot of work to do, but we now really believe that we're going to make this game," Ancel told TheVerge in an interview.

A release date has yet to be set, though fans can cross off 2018 as a possibility.

Watch the cinematic trailer and in-engine demo below: