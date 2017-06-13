'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Updates: Despite Game's Reveal at E3, Release Date Remains Unknown

After more than a decade of waiting and speculations, fans of the game "Beyond Good and Evil" finally jubilated over the reveal of its sequel at the still ongoing E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2017, although it is still unclear when Ubisoft will drop the game in the market.

"Beyond Good and Evil" immediately got the nod of the gaming community when it was released back in 2003. Since then, fans have been clamoring for a sequel of the game. Despite the silence of Ubisoft on the highly anticipated sequel, it turned out that the developer has been working on "Beyond Good and Evil 2" after all.

"Beyond Good and Evil 2" was revealed earlier today at the E3 via a three-minute cinematic spot. There, it has been learned that the upcoming game is not actually a sequel but a prequel as its events will take place prior to the birth of Jade in a multi-ethnic society in a distant solar system called System 3 in the 24th Century.

As seen in the reveal trailer, "Beyond Good and Evil 2" will feature corporations taking control and enslaving hybrids and cooking them up in their laboratories. Would-be players of the game will assume the role of a pirate who will join a team of heroes fighting for their freedom.

According to the official description of "Beyond Good and Evil 2," the prequel will bring the players to a profoundly multicultural world as the game captures the feel or the original game, thanks to its grandiose decors and intense dramas happening across its seamless universe.

While it's true that "Beyond Good and Evil 2" was announced back in 2008, nothing has been heard about the game since then, prompting fans to believe that the game may just remain a wish for its fans. With the game finally revealed, there are still many questions that need to be answered, like when it will arrive and what console it will be made available to.

Nonetheless, Ubisoft is expected to address these questions soon.