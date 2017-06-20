'Beyond Good & Evil 2' Gameplay News: Developers Promise 'Precise' World of Adventure

Developers from Ubisoft Montpellier recently previewed the upcoming game "Beyond Good & Evil 2" and promised to deliver a world of adventure with "precise" details.

UbisoftA promotional still featuring the open world animation in "Beyond Good and Evil 2."

"Beyond Good & Evil 2" is a follow-up release to its same title predecessor. However, the events in the upcoming game title happens prior to the first game's plot. One of the main differences in the prequel's gameplay is the addition of more role-playing elements.

During the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 last week in Los Angeles, California, Ubisoft teased fans with the latest trailer for "Beyond Good & Evil 2," which was also explained by game director Michel Ancel in a separate video interview.

The said trailer opened at an inner part of a certain city that Ancel described as "radical" and something that they "want to establish" in the video teaser. The sequence then cut to a scene that featured the protagonist Knox (a monkey-human hybrid) making a deal with a massive talking pig, Zhou Yuzhu, who is having dinner at a Chinese food outlet.

The interviewer commented on how detailed the dumplings in the video are and that their animation made them look "delicious" and genuine. Ancel confirmed that it was intentionally designed to look "very micro" and they wanted to be precise with the imagery.

The game director added that it was important to prioritize the delivery of the character and "humanity," especially in big games such as "Beyond Good & Evil 2."

One of the most interesting parts of the preview was a wide shot that featured the massive stone statue of elephant-headed god Ganesh with a vast coastal city behind it sprawled with several pyramid-looking structures.

According to a blog on Ubisoft, Ancel also explained: "You can see that that city is just a little part of a huge world. You see that we are just on top of a gigantic planet, which is in fact a little satellite of a bigger planet, with cities and the dark. And there is a simulation of the universe, where everything is rotating in the classical way, so if you change the time you see the rotation."

Meanwhile, as Knox escaped with another protagonist Shani, they proceeded to a concealed spaceship with other hybrid animals. It turns out, Knox has just stolen an important disc from Zhou Yuzhu that contains a map of the galaxy where "freedom lies beyond."

Developers are yet to announce the release date for "Beyond Good & Evil 2."