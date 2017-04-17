What Does the Bible Say About Financial Problems? 4 Ways God's Grace Fixes Our Financial Troubles

Pexels

Financial problems are nothing new. Practically everyone has struggled with money at some point. Maybe you really never truly ran out of money, but money distorted your values or ruined a relationship.

There's nothing wrong with money. On its own money is neutral and can either be good or bad depending on how we deal with it. And at some point or another we will be challenged with money to test our hearts and see whether we deal with money the right way or the wrong way.

Financial struggles exist to be the litmus paper to the heart. The way we react to wealth problems will determine where our trust really lies- whether on God or our money. A heart that trusts in God and His unlimited grace to take us out of financial trouble is a heart that values money the right way. And it starts by knowing how God's grace is the answer to our financial problems. Here are four ways that God's grace becomes the solution to money issues.

God grace empowers us to be good stewards

God can bring more money to you at anytime, but He knows most of the time that will only cause more harm than good. Remember the story of the prodigal son? So what does God do first? God will often give us the wisdom and ability to steward, budget and save our money in a way that honors and glorifies Him. God empowers us to use our money wisely and for His glory and purposes.

God's grace changes our circumstance

Ever got sick with an illness that required costly medication only to have God heal you miraculously? That's just one of the many ways got might change our circumstance in order to answer our financial woes. God is in ultimate control of everything and is able to change not just our internal heart issues through the work of the Spirit but even the externa cirumstances that surround us.

God gives you valuable skills

Deuteronomy 8:18 reminds us, "You shall remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you power to get wealth, that he may confirm his covenant that he swore to your fathers, as it is this day." God might not let money always fall on your lap but He might give you- through His grace- a valuable skill that can help you earn livelihood or start a business even.

God's grace stretches our provision

One story in the Bible shares how God stretched the provision of a widow and her son by not allowing their flour and oil to run out (1 Kings 17:16). Another is when Jesus multiplied the five loaves and two fish (Matthew 14:13-21). God is able to stretch provision even today and allow us to experience financial breakthrough through those means.