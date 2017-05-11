Bible Is One of Few Items in Trump's Hotel Not Made Overseas Despite His 'Buy American' Order

Although President Trump signed an executive order last month urging companies to "buy American," it would seem that even he has yet to heed that order as a local network discovered many imported items on the hotel he owns in D.C.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S. on Sept. 12, 2016.

In fact, majority of the items found in the Trump International Hotel speak of global trade. Only the Bible, clock and a few mattresses came from the U.S., WUSA9 reported.

The news network rented out an $800-room in the hotel located on Pennsylvania Avenue and was surprised to discover that the hotel had many items made from other countries.

The television was made in South Korea while the telephones came from Malaysia. The towels were manufactured in India while the robes in the bathroom were made in China.

The hotel also had items made in Europe such as the glasses that came from Italy and the plates and dishes that were made in Germany.

The news network said 21 out of the 31 products they "inventoried" came from outside the United States.

In April, the president signed an executive order calling on the nation to prioritize Americans in hiring people for jobs and buying consumer goods.

Fortune said the EO is part of Trump's "America First" policy, which he campaigned hard for last year. The president expressed hopes then that the order will help boost the sales of American products.

The executive order was spurred by Trump's contention that American companies are unfairly losing out to foreign competitors, reported The Daily Mail.

"The result has been countless jobs and countless contracts that have been lost to cheap, subsidized and low-quality foreign goods," said Trump.

However, hotel spokesperson Patricia Tang defended the products they have in the hotel, saying the choice to get supplies from other countries is strictly for business.

"Trump Hotels has nothing to do with the White House administration," said Tang. "We function like any other hotel."