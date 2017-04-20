7 Bible Verses About Our Purpose and Meaning in Life, God's Purpose for You

Pexels

In everyone is embedded a deep desire for purpose. There is no feeling more empty than the feeling of not having any meaning to life. Sadly, so many people struggle with feelings of no purpose. Sometimes they walk through life thinking that there really is no worth to their life.

But that's not what God thinks and that's not how He made us. God made every single person to walk a life of purpose. Everyone, regardless of one's background, origin, race, economic status or skill set, has a unique God-given purpose. God has a plan for you.

There are two common questions that people ask when it comes to purpose: How do I know God's will for me and what do I have to do to carry it out? It all starts by knowing God more. The more we know our creator, the more we will know our purpose.

Purpose comes first and foremost by building a solid and growing relationship with our heavenly Father. It is only when we know God more that we start to grow more into His will and purpose in our lives. An the best way to know God more is to read His Word.

Here are seven scriptures that point us to God's purpose so that we may understand more His will for us.

Psalm 57:2-3 "I cry out to God Most High, to God who fulfills his purpose for me. He will send from heaven and save me; he will put to shame him who tramples on me. Selah."

Psalm 138:8 "The LORD will fulfill his purpose for me; your steadfast love, O LORD, endures forever. Do not forsake the work of your hands."

Proverbs 16:3-4 "Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established. The Lord has made everything for its purpose, even the wicked for the day of trouble."

Jeremiah 1:5 "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations."

Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

Romans 8:28 "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."

Romans 12:2 "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect."