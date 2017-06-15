Big Bang News, Updates: TOP Leaves ICU, Could Be Dismissed From Military Duty

Big Bang's T.O.P. was recently rushed to the hospital because of a drug overdose. The incident happened a day after he was indicted for illegal drug use. The front man of the popular South Korean boy band is currently in the intensive care unit.

Facebook/BIGBANG Promotional picture for Big Bang's album titled "Made."

According to The Korean Times, T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-Hyun, was found unconscious but was not in critical condition. He was simply reacting to a stimulus because the drug he overdosed on had sleeping pill ingredients. Choi was predicted to wake up after the drug's effects had worn off after a day or two.

"A medical examination showed Choi had no serious problems and he reacts when people call his name or pinch him," a police official said. "Choi isn't in critical condition."

The root of the incident surrounding Big Bang's lead singer started when a trainee identified by her surname, Han, came forward and claimed that Choi smoke marijuana, which is prohibited in South Korea. According to reports, Choi's actions happened in the privacy of his own home. Investigations are still ongoing but Choi's military service has already been put on hold in light of recent events. He was previously working at the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul but has since been transferred to another station in eastern Seoul.

Once the court has reached a verdict and he receives a punishment of jail time of 18 months or more, Big Bang's T.O.P. will be dishonorably discharged from the military. South Korea's punishment on marijuana usage is high and is implemented strictly with five years of imprisonment or a bail that amounts to almost $45,000. Many fans were disappointed with what happened but most remain supportive and understanding.

Update:

Choi has been discharged from the hospital. He has been transferred to an undisclosed psychiatric ward to receive treatment.